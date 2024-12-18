MPs to debate tidal energy future

Westminster politicians will debate the future of the marine renewables industry next month – as the government’s net-zero energy goals butt against growing concerns that fishing grounds may be “squeezed” by offshore development.

The debate will be led by Orkney and Shetland MP, Alistair Carmichael, and was supported by a sweep of parliamentary parties, as well as Labour’s chairman of the Energy Security and Net Zero Select Committee, Bill Esterson.

“There are enormous opportunities for green growth and green jobs for the UK, and particularly in coastal and island communities, in supporting marine renewables,” Mr Carmichael said.

“But those opportunities may be lost if pressure is not brought in Parliament to leverage them properly in the coming months.”

A report prepared for Crown Estate Scotland, the agency responsible for licensing tidal arrays, last week revealed two sites around Shetland considered most desirable for future generation.

The report, obtained by Freedom of Information request, ranked waters off Unst and Sumburgh third and fourth best in all of Scotland respectively: both for the strength of their tides, and for the proximity of various industries who could use the energy without requiring large new transmission infrastructure.

Meanwhile fishing representatives and the Shetland Islands Council’s head of future energy, Douglas Irvine, have called for more research about how tidal and offshore wind development will affect the marine environment.

