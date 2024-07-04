Accused sent abusive text message to former partner threatening to break family member’s legs

David McArthur sent the text from the ferry.

A 33-year-old father-of-four sent an abusive text message to his former partner threatening to break a family member’s legs, a court heard.

David McArthur pleaded guilty to behaving in a threatening manner when he appeared at Lerwick Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

Procurator fiscal Duncan MacKenzie said McArthur and his former partner had a troubled past leading to at least two non-harassment orders.

The latest offence happened on 22nd May when McArthur had been looking after their children at the Dunrossness home of his former partner’s mother.

The court heard McArthur, of Castle Place, Perth, was struggling to cope with the children.

Mr MacKenzie said the accused’s ex-partner came back to help and asked him to leave, which he did.

But while on the NorthLink ferry to Aberdeen, McArthur texted his former partner.

The text said “f**k you and your mother” and then made a threat to break the leg of her mother’s partner, the court heard.

Mr MacKenzie said the complainer no longer wanted anything to do with the accused.

Defence agent Tommy Allan said his client was already subject to a community payback order relating to a domestically aggravated offence.

He suggested the hearing be adjourned for the preparation of criminal justice social work reports to see whether McArthur was complying with the order, in which case something similar could be put in place.

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank agreed, bailing McArthur with a special condition not to approach or contact his former partner in the meantime.