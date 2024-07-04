News

Polls open across the isles

Shetland Times July 4, 2024 0
Polls open across the isles
The Gilbertson Park Games Hall is one of the polling stations in Lerwick.

The polls opened as people begins to vote for their representative in Westminster.

After weeks of campaigning, six candidates are today (Thursday) waiting patiently until the stations close.

It is expected that ballots from Shetland will be flown to Kirkwall for the count in the early hours of tomorrow morning.

On the ballot paper are Liberal Democrat Alistair Carmichael, SNP candidate Robert Leslie, Green hopeful Alex Armitage, Conor Savage of the Labour Party, Shane Painter for the Conservatives and Robert Smith for Reform.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About Shetland Times

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Shetland Times

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.