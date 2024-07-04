Polls open across the isles

The Gilbertson Park Games Hall is one of the polling stations in Lerwick.

The polls opened as people begins to vote for their representative in Westminster.

After weeks of campaigning, six candidates are today (Thursday) waiting patiently until the stations close.

It is expected that ballots from Shetland will be flown to Kirkwall for the count in the early hours of tomorrow morning.

On the ballot paper are Liberal Democrat Alistair Carmichael, SNP candidate Robert Leslie, Green hopeful Alex Armitage, Conor Savage of the Labour Party, Shane Painter for the Conservatives and Robert Smith for Reform.