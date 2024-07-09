Carmichael to hold first surgery since election

The Islesburgh Community Centre. Photo: Dave Donaldson

Isles MP Alistair Carmichael will hold his first surgery since being re-elected this Friday.

Mr Carmichael is due to hold the constituent advice meeting at Islesburgh Community Centre from 5-6pm.

He said: “My aim as member of parliament for the isles has always been to be accessible and ready to help those in need of support.

“There has been no let up in the pace of casework coming in over the election period so I am glad to get back into regular advice surgeries once again.

“Anyone who is in need of support or wishes to discuss particular concerns is welcome at the surgery, as always – appointments in advance are of course helpful but you are always welcome to turn up on the day.”