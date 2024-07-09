Firm seeks applications for Stem scholarship programme

Ocean Kinetics in Lerwick. Image: Google

A major engineering firm has announced it is now accepting applications for its 2024 scholarship programme.

The Ocean Kinetics scheme is open to students who plan to study a Stem subject (science, technology, engineering or mathematics) at university or college.

The successful candidate will be awarded an annual bursary of £3,000 and will receive personal mentoring and paid work experience at Ocean Kinetics outside term time.

Anyone interested in the programme should submit an application before the closing date of 2nd August.

Managing director of Ocean Kinetics, John Henderson, said: “We are very proud to have supported three students on their career path over recent years.

“Elsie Msalila, studying mechatronics at the University of Glasgow, James Rendall, studying mechanical engineering at Edinburgh Napier University, and Daniel Henry, who has just graduated from Heriot-Watt University with a First-Class Honours in chemical engineering.

“At Ocean Kinetics, we truly understand the importance of investing in our young people. Creating and maintaining a highly skilled young workforce will keep the islands alive for generations to come.”