Shetland’s Strongest crowns first memorial cup winner

Jonathan Manson races with the heavy sand bag to beat the best time Photo: Brian Gray
Ethan Bradley was presented the Jonni Manson Memorial Cup at Shetland’s Strongest 2024.
With the event held yesterday (Saturday), the new trophy was presented to Bradley for the best display of sportsmanship.
Ethan Bradley became the inaugural winner of the trophy. Bradley was presented the trophy by Shetland Weight Training Club representative Stuart Moar.
In the women’s category, Vicki Mackay came out on top, while Calum Elder lifted the prize for strongest man. In addition, Harry Bedding won the strongest novice.
