Shetland’s Strongest crowns first memorial cup winner

Shetland Times July 14, 2024 0
Shetland's Strongest crowns first memorial cup winner
Jonathan Manson races with the heavy sand bag to beat the best time Photo: Brian Gray

Ethan Bradley was presented the Jonni Manson Memorial Cup at Shetland’s Strongest 2024.

With the event held yesterday (Saturday), the new trophy was presented to Bradley for the best display of sportsmanship.

Introduced this year and presented for the best display of sportsmanship the Jonni Manson Memorial Cup was awarded to Ethan Bradley, presented here by Shetland Weight Training Club rep Stuart Moar Photo: Brian Gray.

Ethan Bradley became the inaugural winner of the trophy. Bradley was presented the trophy by Shetland Weight Training Club representative Stuart Moar.

In the women’s category, Vicki Mackay came out on top, while Calum Elder lifted the prize for strongest man. In addition, Harry Bedding won the strongest novice.

In a very competitive Woman’s category, Vicki Mackay came out on top with Tegan Patterson second and Claire Smith third. Photo: Brian Gray
Shetland’s Strongest Man winner for 2024 is Calum Elder, Shetland’s Strongest Woman is Vicki Mackay and Shetland’s Strongest Novice is Harry Bedding. Photo: Brian Gray
In her first competition, Ayla Leask attempts to lift more than her body weight of concrete stone over a 44 inch high bar. Photo: Brian Gray

For reports and reaction, read more in the next edition of The Shetland Times.

