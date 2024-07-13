Isles has lowest food hygiene pass rate

Stock image of curry dishes.

Eateries in the isles have the worst food hygiene rating in the country according to a new report.

Across all 32 local authority areas, High Speed Training — which specialises in teaching people in food hygiene and health and safety — found restaurants in Shetland had the lowest food standards pass rate (74.71 per cent) in Scotland.

Of the 87 premises which sell food in the isles, around three-quarters were approved by the Food Hygiene Information Scheme (FHIS).

Island neighbours Orkney were third on the list (98.17 per cent of 164 premises) which had passed the FHIS.

Orkney was close behind South Ayrshire, who topped the list (99.81 per cent) and Renfrewshire 99.36 per cent.