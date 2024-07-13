News

Isles has lowest food hygiene pass rate

Shetland Times July 13, 2024 0
Isles has lowest food hygiene pass rate
Stock image of curry dishes.

Eateries in the isles have the worst food hygiene rating in the country according to a new report.

Across all 32 local authority areas, High Speed Training — which specialises in teaching people in food hygiene and health and safety — found restaurants in Shetland had the lowest food standards pass rate (74.71 per cent) in Scotland.

Of the 87 premises which sell food in the isles, around three-quarters were approved by the Food Hygiene Information Scheme (FHIS).

Island neighbours Orkney were third on the list (98.17 per cent of 164 premises) which had passed the FHIS.

Orkney was close behind South Ayrshire, who topped the list (99.81 per cent) and Renfrewshire 99.36 per cent.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About Shetland Times

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Shetland Times

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.