Active travel role begins in isles

Shetland Times July 13, 2024 0
Active travel role begins in isles
South Road roundabout, Lerwick, where work was recently completed to improve paths.

A new role identifying the isle’s challenges in active travel was created by Scotland’s walking charity Path’s For All. 

In partnership with ZetTrans, a development officer will spearhead a brand-new project focusing on workplace programmes to increase low-carbon transport.

The isle’s new active travel officer will be responsible for conducting workplace assessments to identify barriers to active travel, developing targeted opportunities and incentives to encourage walking. 

They will also be charged with implementing programs such as the Step Count Challenge, and recruiting and supporting volunteer workplace champions.

Paths for All manager Graham McQueen said this was an exciting opportunity to make a “real difference” in Shetland. 

“By having a dedicated presence in the region, we can better understand and address the specific challenges and opportunities for active travel in island communities,” Mr McQueen said.

“Paths for All is committed to reaching every corner of the country with our mission to promote walking, wheeling and active travel.”

Working closely with key partners such as NHS Shetland and Shetland Islands Council, this role will be instrumental in promoting healthier, more active lifestyles across the islands.

This comes days after cyclist’s have called for more protection on the roads. 

