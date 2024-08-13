News

ZetTrans to host drop-in sessions throughout isles 

August 13, 2024 0
ZetTrans to host drop-in sessions throughout isles 
Moraig Lyall, chairwoman of ZetTrans and SIC's environment and transport committee. 

 Shetland’s transport partnership ZetTrans is set to hold 16 drop-in sessions which aim to gather views on the public bus network.

The sessions will take place over the next six weeks alongside an online survey which will be live from 19th August to 19th September for those who prefer to engage in that way.

Chairwoman of ZetTrans and the SIC’s environment and transport committee Moraig Lyall said: “Our public bus services provide essential transport for many people in Shetland to access work, education, health care, shopping and leisure opportunities.  With the changes in patterns of use that we are seeing, for example a huge increase in the number of young people using services, it is vitally important that we understand what is needed so that the network can evolve in line with those needs. 

 “We also want to ensure that services are affordable and integrate with other modes of transport.  I would urge everyone, whether they currently use services, may use them in the future, or don’t use them because the current network makes it difficult, to come along to a drop-in session or give us their thoughts by completing the online survey.”

She added: “Feeding all the ideas that come forward at this stage into the review process will help ensure that the next version of the bus network meets the needs of the community as widely as possible.”

The area transport forum drop-in sessions will take place as follows:

 North Isles

Tuesday 20th Aug             1800-1930    Fetlar Community Hall

Saturday 31st Aug             1500-1800    Mid Yell Hall

Thursday 12th Sept           1800-2030    Unst Leisure Centre

 North Mainland

Wednesday 4th Sept         1830-2100    Ollaberry Hall

Saturday 7th Sept             1030-1300    Brae Hall

 Whalsay and Skerries

Wednesday 18th Sept       1800-2030    Whalsay Leisure Centre

 Central Mainland, Scalloway, Burra and Trondra

Saturday 31st Aug             1030 – 1300  Whiteness and Weisdale Hall

Tuesday 10th Sept            1830-2100    Scalloway Hall

Thursday 19th Sept            1830-2100   Tingwall Hall

 West Mainland, Papa Stour and Foula

Thursday 22nd Aug           1830-2100    West Mainland Leisure Centre

Saturday 7th Sept               1430-1700   Walls Hall

 South Mainland and Fair Isle

Wednesday 11th Sept       1830-2100    Carnegie Hall, Sandwick

Saturday 14th Sept           1030-1300    Cunningsburgh Hall

 Lerwick and Bressay

Saturday 24th Aug            1400-1700    Islesburgh Community Centre

Monday 26th Aug              1700-1900    Bressay Hall

Thursday 5th Sept             1830-2100    Staney Hill Hall

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.