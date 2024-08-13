ZetTrans to host drop-in sessions throughout isles 

Moraig Lyall, chairwoman of ZetTrans and SIC's environment and transport committee.

Shetland’s transport partnership ZetTrans is set to hold 16 drop-in sessions which aim to gather views on the public bus network.

The sessions will take place over the next six weeks alongside an online survey which will be live from 19th August to 19th September for those who prefer to engage in that way.

Chairwoman of ZetTrans and the SIC’s environment and transport committee Moraig Lyall said: “Our public bus services provide essential transport for many people in Shetland to access work, education, health care, shopping and leisure opportunities. With the changes in patterns of use that we are seeing, for example a huge increase in the number of young people using services, it is vitally important that we understand what is needed so that the network can evolve in line with those needs.

“We also want to ensure that services are affordable and integrate with other modes of transport. I would urge everyone, whether they currently use services, may use them in the future, or don’t use them because the current network makes it difficult, to come along to a drop-in session or give us their thoughts by completing the online survey.”

She added: “Feeding all the ideas that come forward at this stage into the review process will help ensure that the next version of the bus network meets the needs of the community as widely as possible.”

The area transport forum drop-in sessions will take place as follows:

North Isles

Tuesday 20th Aug 1800-1930 Fetlar Community Hall

Saturday 31st Aug 1500-1800 Mid Yell Hall

Thursday 12th Sept 1800-2030 Unst Leisure Centre

North Mainland

Wednesday 4th Sept 1830-2100 Ollaberry Hall

Saturday 7th Sept 1030-1300 Brae Hall

Whalsay and Skerries

Wednesday 18th Sept 1800-2030 Whalsay Leisure Centre

Central Mainland, Scalloway, Burra and Trondra

Saturday 31st Aug 1030 – 1300 Whiteness and Weisdale Hall

Tuesday 10th Sept 1830-2100 Scalloway Hall

Thursday 19th Sept 1830-2100 Tingwall Hall

West Mainland, Papa Stour and Foula

Thursday 22nd Aug 1830-2100 West Mainland Leisure Centre

Saturday 7th Sept 1430-1700 Walls Hall

South Mainland and Fair Isle

Wednesday 11th Sept 1830-2100 Carnegie Hall, Sandwick

Saturday 14th Sept 1030-1300 Cunningsburgh Hall

Lerwick and Bressay

Saturday 24th Aug 1400-1700 Islesburgh Community Centre

Monday 26th Aug 1700-1900 Bressay Hall

Thursday 5th Sept 1830-2100 Staney Hill Hall