Public event to reveal details of 500MW floating windfarm

ESB plans to build a 500MW floating windfarm around 40km east of Skerries. Photo: ESB

Developers of a floating windfarm have announced plans for a public engagement session to reveal details of their plans.

ESB wants to build Stoura – a 500MW floating offshore windfarm around 40km east of Skerrries – by the mid 2030s.

The project was offered a seabed agreements as part of Crown Estate Scotland’s ScotWind clearing process in 2022.

The same process led to progression of the 2.3GW Arven offshore windfarm, which would be built in the same NE1 site.

The rapid growth in offshore wind has already provoked considerable concern, particularly from the fishing industry, which fears vast swathes of prime fishing grounds could become out of bounds.

ESB, which is owned by the Irish state has been developing its plans over the past two years and now wants to share its initial thoughts with the public.

Stoura project director Cian Desmond said: “This is a really important stage in the Stoura project.

“Over the past two years we have been working hard to better understand what a floating offshore wind farm could look like off the coast of Shetland.

“The ESB team is delighted to have the opportunity to share and discuss what we have learned so far with local residents.

“We are very keen to have as many Shetlanders visit us on the day as possible.

“This public exhibition is a critical step as we prepare to collect all the information needed for our Environmental Impact Assessment and the submission of planning applications by 2028.”

The event will take place at the Shetland Museum and Archives in Lerwick from 2pm to 8pm on Thursday, 19th September.

Members of the ESB team covering all aspects of the project will be in attendance to answer any questions.

ESB has stressed its commitment to engaging with the community and working with the Shetland supply chain to bring “long-term highly skilled sustainable employment to Shetland”.

It signed a memorandum of understanding with Lerwick Port Authority last year.

The company has also completed a local capabilities study led by Shetland consultancy firm, Voar Energy.

It sets out the skills and infrastructure located in Shetland which could feed into the development, operation, and maintenance of a floating wind farm.