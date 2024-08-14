Runner begins Palestine fundraiser

Brandon Cole set off from Sumburgh Head this morning.

A Lerwick man began a mammoth four-day journey across the isles this morning to raise money for Medical Aid for Palestine.

Brandon Cole, 30, set off from Sumburgh Head shortly after 8am this morning in an 87-mile journey to Hermaness in Unst.

Mr Cole will complete the journey in six half marathons over the next three days, and complete the final third of a marathon on Saturday.

Speaking to this newspaper, Mr Cole said it was like nothing else he had done before.

“This will be quite a challenge for me,” he said. “I’ve run in half marathons in the past but this is significantly more than anything I have done before.”

So far he has raised £932 through a JustGiving page he set up ahead of his four days of running, smashing his £750 target.

To donate to the fundraiser, go to the JustGiving website and search for “Brandon’s running the length of Shetland for Palestine”.