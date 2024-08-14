News

Runner begins Palestine fundraiser

Shetland Times August 14, 2024 0
Runner begins Palestine fundraiser
Brandon Cole set off from Sumburgh Head this morning.

A Lerwick man began a mammoth four-day journey across the isles this morning to raise money for Medical Aid for Palestine.

Brandon Cole, 30, set off from Sumburgh Head shortly after 8am this morning in an 87-mile journey to Hermaness in Unst.

Mr Cole will complete the journey in six half marathons over the next three days, and complete the final third of a marathon on Saturday.

Speaking to this newspaper, Mr Cole said it was like nothing else he had done before.

“This will be quite a challenge for me,” he said. “I’ve run in half marathons in the past but this is significantly more than anything I have done before.”

So far he has raised £932 through a JustGiving page he set up ahead of his four days of running, smashing his £750 target.

To donate to the fundraiser, go to the JustGiving website and search for “Brandon’s running the length of Shetland for Palestine”.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About Shetland Times

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Shetland Times

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.