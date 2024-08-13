Orchestra calls for new conductor

St Columbas Church, Lerwick.

A new conductor is needed to lead the Shetland Community Orchestra.

After the departure of its previous conductor in the summer, the orchestra is on the lookout for a long term replacement.

Orchestra secretary Justin Rhodes said the band could cope for the time being but it would take away from a member’s practice.

“None of us are very confident conductors,” Mr Rhodes said. “We’re just helping out really.”

The orchestra meets twice yearly, in January and August with rehearsals lasting around eight weeks.

The first meeting of the band is this Sunday, 18th August.