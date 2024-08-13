News

Police appeals after Thule bike theft

Police are appealing for information after a bike was stolen from outside Lerwick’s Thule Bar.

The bike was taken from the front of the pub on the night of Friday, 2nd August.

They are also appealing for information about damage to a motor vehicle on Lerwick’s Cairnfield Road.

Police said this incident occurred between 29th and 30th July.

Anyone with any information related to either incident is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, Crimestoppers on 0800555111 or attend Lerwick Police Station.

