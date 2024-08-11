News

In Pictures: The Walls Show 2024

August 11, 2024
Visitors from the Isle of Man, pictured l-r, Alice & Soleng Edwards on an old Massey Ferguson. Photo: Jim Nicolson.

After a wet and windy start to the Walls Show, the weather improved and crowds could be seen enjoying the varied exhibitions and entertainment on offer.

An outstanding entry of purebred Shetland tups at the Walls Show.  Photo: Jim Nicolson
The agricultural show opened to the public at noon yesterday following a morning of judging the entries.

It featured exhibits of livestock, flowers, arts and crafts and more.

The weather improved as the day progressed making it more pleasurable for the visitors and animals alike.. Photo : Jim Nicolson
There is also plenty of entertainment including  a tug of war competition plus a tent for the bairns. 

Pick up a copy of next week’s newspaper for the full results and lots more pictures. 

