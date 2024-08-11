Lerwick Lifeboat assists yacht reported to be taking in water

RNLI Lerwick Lifeboat brings the 12-metre yacht into the Albert Dock in Lerwick Harbour Credit: RNLI Lerwick

Volunteer lifesavers were called to the rescue of a yacht which was reported to be taking in water.

The Lerwick Lifeboat launched at around 6pm yesterday (Saturday) following a call from the skipper of the 12-metre vessel, who had contacted the coastguard.

The German-registered vessel left Lerwick earlier that day with one crew board but ran into difficulties near Helli Ness, by Cunningsburgh.

The skipper said the vessel was taking in water below deck and he was unsure whether the hull had been damaged.

The RNLI launched following a request from the coastguard, reaching the yacht around 20 minutes later, about one nautical mile east of Helli Ness.

After one of the RNLI crew transferred onto the yacht to carry out an inspection, it appeared that the problem might be related to the engine’s cooling system, rather than any obvious damage to the hull.

The lifeboat towed the yacht to Lerwick at around seven to eight knots, reaching harbour just before 7.30pm.

Deputy coxswain Tommy Goudie said: “The skipper did the right thing by contacting the coastguard when he realised he needed assistance.

“With water accumulating below deck and no means of propulsion, the vessel could have drifted for some time.

“Our crew were pleased to be able to assist and to bring the yacht back to the safety of Lerwick harbour for repairs.”

After bringing the vessel safely alongside a pontoon in the Albert Dock, the crew refuelled the lifeboat and made ready for the next service.