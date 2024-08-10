Walls Show gets under way

A display of agricultural vehicles at the Walls Show.

The Walls Show has begun with crowds turning out despite the damp and blustery conditions.

The West Side agricultural event opened to the public at noon following this morning’s judging of entries.

Featuring exhibits of livestock, flowers, arts and crafts and more, there is also plenty of entertainment including a tug of war competition plus a tent for the bairns.

