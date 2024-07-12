News

POLL: Are Shetland's roads becoming more dangerous for cyclists? 

July 12, 2024 0
Carlos Riise (left) is one of the cyclists calling for more protection on the roads. Photo: Brian Gray

Two of Shetland’s most successful athletes have urged the SIC to make its roads safer for cyclists.

Christine McLean and Carlos Riise – both of whom have won three island games medals – say drivers are overtaking cyclists while far too close and at high speed almost every day.

Mrs McLean says there is “definitely less tolerance” from drivers towards cyclists now.

They want the SIC and police to start an awareness campaign to make motorists slow down and give cyclists more space when overtaking.

Do you agree that Shetland’s roads have become less safe for cyclists?

Let us know your thoughts by taking part in our poll.

Pick up a copy of The Shetland Times today to read the full story.

Read the story? Email us your thoughts to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk

