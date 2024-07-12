More Yell ferry disruption

Yell is set to return to a single-ferry service late next week as the SIC continues to grapple with staff sickness.

The route between Ulsta and Toft will be served by just one ferry on Thursday and Friday next week.

Shetland Islands Council apologised for the inconvenience, and said the disruption was due to long-term sickness and a lack of available cover.

Bookings between Ulsta and Toft on the 6.15am, 6.40am and 7.05am sailings on both days are still valid.

However, a shuttle service is then in operation from 7.30am to 5.30pm – with all bookings suspended.

The SIC said this was “by request of the community”.

“To allow for mandatory breaks, there will be no service for 30 minutes at approximately 10am, and 45 minutes at approximately 1.15pm,” the council added.