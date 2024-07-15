News

Summer disruption averted at two major airports

July 15, 2024 0
Strikes at Aberdeen and Glasgow airports have been called off at the last-minute.

Almost 300 ICTS search workers at the two sites were due to walk out in mid-July in a row over pay.

But union Unite announced today (Monday) that they had now accepted an improved pay offer, calling an end to the strike action.

The disruption had threatened to affect the summer holiday plans of people travelling to and from Shetland.

Unite said some workers would receive a wage boost of up to 12.8 per cent.

The union’s general secretary Sharon Graham said workers had “overwhelmingly backed” the deal.

“Unite has delivered another significant win for airport workers in Scotland,” she added.

