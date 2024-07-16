News

July 16, 2024
Parents reminded about school clothing grants
The Anderson High School.

Parents have been reminded that they could be eligible for financial help with school clothing. 

National advice agency Advice Direct Scotland is urging households to check their eligibility for support before schools return from the summer holidays next month.

The organisations said that funding can vary in each local authority but in the isles £180 is available for primary school pupils and £225 for those in secondary.

Shetland Islands Council also offers a £150 early years grant for eligible  three and four-year-olds in nursery.

Advice Direct Scotland policy director Conor Forbes said many parents worry about the costs of children returning to school. 

“We know that Scots families are finding things extremely difficult due to the cost-of-living crisis, especially as kitting out children is becoming increasingly expensive,” Mr Forbes said.

“The good news is that help is available, so we urge anyone who might benefit from a clothing grant to make sure they know how to apply and when the relevant deadlines are.”

He urged those who were “worried or confused” about the funding to contact his team at advice.scot to talk about the issues they may face.

