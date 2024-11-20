Weather latest

Stock image of a snow plough clearing the roads during a previous spell of snowy weather.

The council has advised some schools will remain closed today, while there is also disruption to school bus services.

Aith Junior High School and Happyhansel Primary School are closed, although all other schools are remaining open.

There are some cancellations to school transport in the North and West Mainland. Parents are asked to check the school bus voicebank for the latest transport updates on 01595 745743.

The public bus voicebank also has the latest on public bus services on 01595 745744.

Parents and carers should make decisions about whether it is safe to travel, based on local road conditions and the distance to school.

The Met Office has a yellow warning of snow and Ice for the North of Scotland, including Shetland, which is valid until 10am.

Conditions will remain cold and wintry across Shetland for the next couple of days.