Second Brae High School event to take place

Shetland Times November 19, 2024 0
A second drop-in event will take place at Brae High School next week ahead of a formal planning application for its replacement.

This follows an earlier event in September, which asked for the public’s views and would help shape the emerging design proposals.

Brae High School will again host the session on Tuesday 26th November between 3.30pm and 7.30pm.

Anyone with an interest is invited to attend to view and comment on the early building designs and site layout.

There is also an online option for anyone to respond if they are unable to attend events in person.

