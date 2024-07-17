Community groups delight in lottery funding

Three Shetland community groups are celebrating after being awarded a share of National Lottery cash.

Shetland Care Attendant Scheme, Northmavine Community Development Group and Shetland Pride are among over 500 groups benefitting through the National Lottery Community Fund.

A total of £17.3 million is being distributed across the UK.

Shetland Care Attendant Scheme will receive £135,565 to expand its support to hundreds of unpaid carers.

Manager Karen Fraser said the funding would allow them to employ a new development officers, allowing them to reach “even more unpaid carers who are in desperate need of a regular break”.

An award of £66,402 will allow Northmavine Community Development Company to expand its Growing Local project, focussing on ensuring access to fresh produce for all local people.

Project sponsor Margaret Roberts said they were “delighted” with the cash injection.

Shetland Pride has also received £5,400 to support the annual production of the UK’s most northerly Pride festival.