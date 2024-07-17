Catalina crew lay wreaths at war graves

Group captain Bob Kemp laid a wreath at the grave of war hero John Dickson in New Cemetery, Lerwick.

A wreath laying ceremony was held in Lerwick today (Wednesday) as part of Operation Shetland.

Five men flew from Aberdeen Airport in a Catalina flying boat this morning to commemorate the 80th anniversary of flight lieutenant John Cruickshank’s efforts during the Second World War, which won him the Victoria Cross.

Known as Operation Shetland, the crew wanted to pay tribute to the service of those who fought admirably during the Second World War.

On 17th July 1944, Mr Cruickshank received the award for gallantry for his services with the RAF, notably for his part as captain of the aircraft which helped in the sinking of a German U-boat on 17th July, 1944, while based at RAF Sullom Voe.

However, on that day, his navigator John Dickson died in an exchange of fire with the German boat.

The five men who flew from Aberdeen decided they would make an honorary flight to Shetland to mark the occasion and lay wreaths at Mr Dickson’s grave, as well as flight lieutenant David Hornell.

Mr Hornell — buried next to Mr Dickson — also won the Victoria Cross for gallantry while serving in the Royal Canadian Airforce.

He was killed in action the the previous month while serving from RAF Wick.