Carmichael urges government to recognise Palestine

Alistair Carmichael MP.

Orkney and Shetland MP Alistair Carmichael called on the incoming Labour government to support efforts to achieve lasting peace in Israel and Palestine – including the recognition of a Palestine state.

“Our country may have been distracted with an election in recent weeks but the suffering in Gaza has continued without any pause. Now we must see renewed diplomatic efforts to see the hostages released, the fighting to end and for humanitarian aid to reach those who desperately need it,” he said.

“If we believe in the international rule of law then we should not be afraid to stand up for it. That is true with our friends just as much as with our enemies, whether it means sanctioning those involved in human rights abuses or indeed suspending arms sales.”

He added: “We must recommit ourselves to the two-state solution and the recognition of an independent Palestinian state, with no qualifications.

“Now is the time to push for a durable ceasefire and a lasting peace for the sake of all suffering in this conflict.”

