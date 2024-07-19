POLL: Do you agree that wind turbines look “pretty”?

Labour MSP Rhoda Grant said last week she felt wind turbines were “pretty”, and a temporary measure that can be “taken down”.

Ms Grant said she had driven around Shetland and had liked what she had seen, adding: “I quite like the look of turbines”.

Her comments have been widely criticised by anti-windfarm campaigners, who have accused her of a “lack of empathy”.

Marvin Hutchison – who told The Shetland Times he plans to leave his Voe home because of the turbines – called her remarks “more than an insult”.

