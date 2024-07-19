News

POLL: Do you agree that wind turbines look “pretty”?

July 19, 2024 0
POLL: Do you agree that wind turbines look “pretty”?

Labour MSP Rhoda Grant said last week she felt wind turbines were “pretty”, and a temporary measure that can be “taken down”.

Ms Grant said she had driven around Shetland and had liked what she had seen, adding: “I quite like the look of turbines”.

Her comments have been widely criticised by anti-windfarm campaigners, who have accused her of a “lack of empathy”.

Marvin Hutchison – who told The Shetland Times he plans to leave his Voe home because of the turbines – called her remarks “more than an insult”.

Do you agree with Ms Grant that the turbines look “pretty”?

Let us know your thoughts in our poll below, and read the full reaction to Ms Grant’s comments in today’s Shetland Times.

SuperSurvey

Last week’s poll asked: “Have roads become less safe for cyclists?”

There were over 650 responses, with 51 per cent saying they feel the roads in Shetland are now less safe for cyclists.

SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.