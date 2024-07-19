Whalsay ferry to be out of service for two weeks 

Whalsay's ferry Linga will be out of service for two weeks.

Whalsay ferry Linga will be out of service for two weeks as installation works get underway.

The council said the vessel needs to undergo an “upgrade of the alarms and power management system” and will be out of service from 29th July to 12th August.

During this period, the Fivla will cover the Linga‘s timetable.

However, concerns were raised over folk’s ability to get to the Voe Show and Cunningsburgh Show.

North Isles councillor Duncan Anderson said he had emailed Sella Ness to ask if “consideration can be given” to add extra runs for the “busiest” days such as the Voe Show.

The SIC has been approached for comment.