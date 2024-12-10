News

Whalsay Golf Course named best in the world 

December 10, 2024
A golfing Youtuber has named Whalsay Golf Course as the “best in the world”.

Liam Harrison runs the Golf Mates YouTube channel which has 225,000 subscribers across the world.

Mr Harrison played on the Whalsay course in September as part of his visit to Shetland and Orkney.

He was blown away by the UK’s most northerly course – including its stunning views, challenging holes, and the story behind the golf course.

Asked why he loved it so much, Mr Harrison said: “I liked the journey to Whalsay be honest, and the people there were just brilliant. If you get it on the right day, you’re not going to find anywhere better than Whalsay for views.

He added: “What they have done with it is cracking.”

While in the Bonnie Isle, Mr Harrison met former fisherman Graeme Sandison – one of those who pursued the idea of creating a golf course in the 1970s.

In the film, Mr Sandison explained how the late shopkeeper’s son-in-law brought the first set of golf clubs to the island in 1972, sparking the idea of finding land to create a course, which opened four years later.

