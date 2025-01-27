News

UPDATE: Whalsay to operate to revised timetable
Whalsay's Hendra, the oldest vessel of the current inter-island fleet. 

Whalsay’s ferry service will operate to a revised timetable for three weeks due to “unforeseen” dry docking delays.

The Hendra will cover services on the the Whalsay route while the Filla will operate on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.

As a result, less cars will be able to get on sailings usually covered by the Linga as these vessels both have lower vehicle capacities. 

This comes as a result of dry docking delays of both the Linga and Fivla

The revised timetable will operate from Monday 10th February until Saturday 1st March and can be viewed here.  

North Isles councillor Duncan Anderson confirmed online bookings for this period are currently unavailable.

However, Mr Duncan said the booking office will be contacting those who had bookings to arrange a suitable time on the alternative timetable. It is expected this process will be completed before the end of the week when online bookings will reopen.

Shetland Islands Council apologised for any inconvenience caused. 

