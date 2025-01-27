Council warns of road tax fraud

An example of a road tax form.

Drivers have been warned about scammers urging them to renew their tax on their vehicle.

Shetland Islands Council has become aware of fraudulent emails being sent to drivers in recent weeks.

It said drivers can check the due date for vehicle tax on the DVLA website.

Emails have been sent out by fraudsters, supposedly from the DVLA, informing them that their vehicle tax is overdue.

The email includes a link through to a bogus website which closely resembles the original, and where payment options are available.

In a statement, the SIC said: “Anyone suspecting a scam should report it by contacting trading standards on 01595 744887, or Police Scotland on 101.”

Advice on scams, for consumers and businesses, is always available online at www.shetland.gov.uk/tradingstandards.

Scambusters Shetland packs are available on request – these contain information and advice to help people deal with scams and cold callers (whether at the door, on the phone, or by post or email), and to help you support family, friends or neighbours who may be more susceptible to the high pressure tactics which are often employed.