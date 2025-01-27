Man accused of housebreaking remanded in custody again after second court appearance

A 44-year-old man charged with housebreaking and reckless conduct has again been remanded in custody.

Stuart Duncan appeared in private at Lerwick Sheriff Court this morning (Monday) for a committal hearing.

Duncan first appeared from custody last Monday when he entered no plea to the two charges he is facing – theft by housebreaking and culpable and reckless conduct to injury.

He was committed for further examination and remanded in custody.

At today’s hearing, Duncan, whose address was given as Shetland, again entered no plea.

He was fully committed and remanded in custody again.