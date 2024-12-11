Seals harassed at beach

Police are appealing for information after a man was reported to have intentionally harassed seals.

The incident is said to have taken place at around 2.30pm on Monday at Rerwick beach in the South Mainland.

The man on, who was on a quad bike, allegedly caused distress to the animals, potentially endangering their wellbeing.

Seals are a protected species, and disturbing them at their natural resting sites is illegal under the Marine (Scotland) Act 2010.

Police have warned such actions can have serious consequences for the animals’ health and the local ecosystem.

Area commander Chief Inspector Chris Sewell said: “This type of behaviour is deeply concerning.

“Shetland’s wildlife is one of our most treasured assets, and it is essential that everyone plays their part in safeguarding it.

“We urge anyone who witnessed this incident or has information about the individual involved to come forward.

“Your assistance is vital in helping us ensure the protection of these vulnerable animals.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference 2625 of 29/10/24.

Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.