‘Dynamic’ ferry fares could dissuade tourists from travelling with cars 

NorthLink ferry in Lerwick. Photo: Nick McCaffrey

Transport bosses are considering “dynamic” pricing for ferry fares to discourage tourists taking cars on NorthLink crossings.

Brian Gordon of Transport Scotland’s ferries policy team, said feedback on the fair fares review had shows “broad support” for different price structures.

Speaking at yesterday’s external transport forum meeting, Mr Gordon indicated non-islanders could be asked to pay more to encourage people to travel without cars and at quieter times of year.

Lerwick North and Bressay councillor Arwed Wenger, while supportive of the general aim to reduce car journeys, highlighted challenges for families visiting remote areas within Shetland, such as the outer isles without a vehicle.

He said suggested Transport Scotland would have to improve public transport if it is to expect tourists to make do without their cars.

Transport Scotland’s head of ferries Chris Wilcock said it was not a “one size fits all approach” and some of the policies may be for the shorter ferry routes elsewhere on the network.,

Shetland South member Robbie McGregor highlighted the need for disabled people to travel by car.

He paid tribute to the staff at NorthLink, saying their services for disabled travellers was “superb”.

And he asked Transport Scotland to recognise that disabled people “might struggle without their cars”.

Mr Gordon recognised said that was a “fair comment” adding that it was “absolutely key” for ferry operators to facilitate travel for all types of passengers.