Wishart quizzes NorthLink on extra ferry after warning transport troubles were forcing families out of Shetland

Beatice Wishart has asked about bringing an extra NorthLink ferry into service after claiming families were leaving the isles because of travel difficulties.

The Shetland MSP quizzed NorthLink on the possibility of an “additional asset” at today’s (Tuesday) external transport forum.

Ms Wishart asked NorthLink managing director Stuart Garrett about “managing expectations” on the service until new freighter-flex vessels come into operation - hopefully in 2029.

The MSP noted Mr Garrett had presented “quite impressive” figures showing the increased demand for travel - with more than 400,000 passengers aboard NorthLink vessels so far this year.

The figures are 20 per cent higher than they were in 2019.

“How do you anticipate managing the ongoing uplift in numbers?” Ms Wishart asked.

Mr Garrett acknowledged it would be difficult.

He said some of the increased demand came in the “shoulder periods” either side of the busier summer months,.

Without an extra ferry, Mr Garrett said NorthLink could “only sell what we have”,

When asked whether he would welcome another ferry, he said an additional vessel would bring a “step change” to the service.

“If there was an asset we could operate it,” he said.

However, Mr Garrett also noted that an additional ferry would bring questions around costs.

He said NorthLink’s current focus was on developing the business case for new freight flex vessels.

Expressing a “cautionary note” he warned that any move to secure additional vessels could have a “retrograde impact” on the freighter flex project.

“That would be my principal concern,” he added.

Ms Wishart raised her own “caution” about islanders unable to travel when required - and also the costs involved.

She said these problems were forcing families out of Shetland - and she said Loganair also had a role to play.

.Ms Wishart said she wanted to “flag my concerns about depopulation”.

Mr Garrett noted the costs were contractually agreed and outwith NorthLink’s control.

He said he was not aware of any date over the past year when the capacity of NorthLink ferries was full - although he accepted cabins and car deck space was another matter.

The managing director said NorthLink had consistently met its obligation to provide a lifeline service over the past 12 years.



