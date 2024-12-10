News

Bam Nuttall pleads guilty after Viking Windfarm death

Shetland Times December 10, 2024 0
Bam Nuttall pleads guilty after Viking Windfarm death

A construction company has admitted breaching safety regulations after a worker died on the Viking Energy windfarm site.

Inverness Sheriff Court heard today (Tuesday) how Bam Nuttall employee Liam Macdonald died after an accident at the Kergord construction site on 5th June 2022.

Mr Macdonald, from Tain, had been crushed by a bail arm of a concrete skip, while cleaning it by hammer.

Despite CPR being given, a post mortem ruled the 23-year-old died from his injuries, which included haemorrhaging.

The crown prosecutor told the court how the bailer arm would have struck Mr Macdonald to his chest with 160 newtons of pressure — the equivalent of 16lbs of force.

The skip was used the morning before and was supposed to be cleaned on the same day of use.

The defence asked Sheriff Ian Cruickshank to consider the incident a “one-off,” despite previous convictions.

Sheriff Cruickshank was also asked to consider the “small profit” the company had made after a “significant” turnover last year.

The sheriff deferred sentence until 18th December so it can be heard at Lerwick Sheriff Court.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to [email protected] for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

About Shetland Times

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Shetland Times

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.