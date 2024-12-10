Bam Nuttall pleads guilty after Viking Windfarm death

A construction company has admitted breaching safety regulations after a worker died on the Viking Energy windfarm site.

Inverness Sheriff Court heard today (Tuesday) how Bam Nuttall employee Liam Macdonald died after an accident at the Kergord construction site on 5th June 2022.

Mr Macdonald, from Tain, had been crushed by a bail arm of a concrete skip, while cleaning it by hammer.

Despite CPR being given, a post mortem ruled the 23-year-old died from his injuries, which included haemorrhaging.

The crown prosecutor told the court how the bailer arm would have struck Mr Macdonald to his chest with 160 newtons of pressure — the equivalent of 16lbs of force.

The skip was used the morning before and was supposed to be cleaned on the same day of use.

The defence asked Sheriff Ian Cruickshank to consider the incident a “one-off,” despite previous convictions.

Sheriff Cruickshank was also asked to consider the “small profit” the company had made after a “significant” turnover last year.

The sheriff deferred sentence until 18th December so it can be heard at Lerwick Sheriff Court.