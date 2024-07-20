Sandwick and Whitedale to meet in Parish Cup final

The Sandwick team, who beat Parish Cup holders Southend Utd 2-1 to reach the final.

Sandwick beat Southend United in a tense match at Boddam this afternoon to reach the final of the Parish Cup and will meet Whitedale in the final after they beat rivals Westside.

A large crowd turned out at Dunrossness to see Sandwick go two-nil up in the first half against the current cup holders.

Southend fought back in the second half, but only managed to put one goal past their rivals.

Whitedale also reached the final after an overwhelming victory over an under strength Westside this afternoon.

