Kayakers enjoy stunning weekend scenery

Chloe Irvine July 21, 2024
Kayakers enjoying a trip to Eshaness today. Photo: Michal Madera

Kayakers from across Europe came together for three days of exploring some of Shetland’s most exquisite caves and scenery.

Shetland Kayak Symposium 2024 sold out in just minutes of opening online in November with a total of 88 participants and 22 coaches.

Kayakers met at the Brae Hall on Friday, Saturday and today (Sunday) at 8.30am before dispersing all over the mainland in groups – with Eshaness among the destinations visited today.

The three-day event will conclude tonight with a dance at Brae Hall from 8.30pm-10.30pm.

Read the full story in next week’s Shetland Times.

