News

Dogs Against Drugs fundraiser exceeds £6,000

Shetland Times July 21, 2024
Dogs Against Drugs fundraiser exceeds £6,000
Dogs Against Drugs handler Megan Grant with Bravo. Photo: Dave Donaldson.

This newspaper’s Dogs Against Drugs fundraiser has raised more than £6,000 – with 10 days left to make a donation.

Most donations were handed in as a cheque or in cash at The Shetland Times office at Gremista and the bookshop while £1,760 was raised online.

The Shetland Times launched a campaign to urge the Scottish government to channel more from the proceeds of crime to Dogs Against Drugs.

Alongside the petition which has over 2,400 signatures, we started a fundraiser to support the charity who need around £120,000 per year to keep the service running.

Donations to our fundraiser can be made here and will close on Wednesday 31st July.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

About Shetland Times

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Shetland Times

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.