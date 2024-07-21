Dogs Against Drugs fundraiser exceeds £6,000

Dogs Against Drugs handler Megan Grant with Bravo. Photo: Dave Donaldson.

This newspaper’s Dogs Against Drugs fundraiser has raised more than £6,000 – with 10 days left to make a donation.

Most donations were handed in as a cheque or in cash at The Shetland Times office at Gremista and the bookshop while £1,760 was raised online.

The Shetland Times launched a campaign to urge the Scottish government to channel more from the proceeds of crime to Dogs Against Drugs.

Alongside the petition which has over 2,400 signatures, we started a fundraiser to support the charity who need around £120,000 per year to keep the service running.

Donations to our fundraiser can be made here and will close on Wednesday 31st July.