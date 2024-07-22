Sail trainees to embark on tall ships adventure 

From left to right: Ailish Goodlad (STS voyage coordinator), Jasmin Chapman, Calum Mackay, Aaron Priest (Arven), Caitlin Spence, Iona Nicol and Amber Johnson (STS committee member).

Six trainees from Sail Training Shetland (STS) will take part in the Tall Ships Races between the Åland Islands and Poland.

Race three of Sail Training International’s Tall Ships Races consists of a journey from Åland’s capital Mariehamn to Poland’s seventh largest city, Szczecin.

Emma Sandison, Jasmin Chapman, Iona Nicol, Calum Mackay, Caitlin Spence and Alannah Thompson are the six trainees taking part.

The trainees will head off on NorthLink Ferries on Wednesday before travelling to Mariehamn to meet their ship Roald Amundsen.

Ms Chapman said it was an “honour” to represent Shetland in the Tall Ships Races, thanking Sail Training and its sponsors – including Arven Offshore Windfarm – who are covering the majority of the costs.

Arven’s stakeholder manager Aaron Priest said: “Supporting local skills development and creating long-term job opportunities for Shetland is central to our vision for Arven.

“We wanted to support Sail Training Shetland because we could see the strong link between our vision and the work the charity does to help prepare young people for their future careers with life-changing experiences.”

