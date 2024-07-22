Council makes housing plea for new staff

The SIC has urged anyone with vacant properties to help them accommodate new council staff amid a housing shortfall.

It said that incoming staff were “finding it difficult to find a place to live”.

And it is taken the unprecedent step of making a plea for anyone with short, medium or long-term let available to come forward.

It comes as “continued pressure on the local housing market” continues to make it difficult for people to get on the housing ladder.

SIC chief executive Maggie Sandison said they knew there were “many people” who were “struggling to find accommodation”.

“In the short term we have a number of new members of staff, across many areas – schools and social work for example – and we need to find them somewhere to stay so they can provide vital public services.

“We’d like to hear from anyone who has any suitable properties that they’d consider letting.

“We’d share these details with any new Council staff who will be looking for somewhere to stay so they can discuss details with the property provider.”

Anyone who may have suitable accommodation is asked to contact the SIC’s human resources team on HumanResources@shetland.gov.uk or phone 01595 744023.