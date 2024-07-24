Cafe plans for Cunningsburgh kirk

Cunningsburgh kirk. Photo: Richard Ashbee

Plans for a café, crafts shop and an apartment have been proposed for the old Cunningsburgh kirk.

The SIC will consider the proposal put forward by Brian Hughson of Cunningsburgh after it was submitted last week.

If approved, Mr Hughson’s proposals would see a new café and local crafts shop within the existing main building, with a new entrance hallway area and new purpose-built kitchen to serve the cafeteria.

There would also be a residential apartment off the existing entrance area.

The Cunningsburgh kirk has been empty for a long period of time and the proposal description states that it hopes to “bring this once prominent building back into use for the local community”.

In the application’s statement, it was said renovation would provide a much needed boost for the area and “wider Shetland economy”.

It read: “We envisage the proposal would provide an economic benefit to the local area via providing two to three local jobs whilst the craft hub would benefit the wider Shetland economy.”

As many as 40 people could be allowed in the café under the church’s existing full height arch windows, pitch pine hammer trusses and vaulted ceilings.

Sufficient parking is said to already be available for customers on the kirk’s grounds with parking also available for the potential resident.