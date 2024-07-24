News

Cafe plans for Cunningsburgh kirk

Shetland Times July 24, 2024 0
Cafe plans for Cunningsburgh kirk
Cunningsburgh kirk. Photo: Richard Ashbee

Plans for a café, crafts shop and an apartment have been proposed for the old Cunningsburgh kirk.

The SIC will consider the proposal put forward by Brian Hughson of Cunningsburgh after it was submitted last week.

If approved, Mr Hughson’s proposals would see a new café and local crafts shop within the existing main building, with a new entrance hallway area and new purpose-built kitchen to serve the cafeteria.

There would also be a residential apartment off the existing entrance area.

The Cunningsburgh kirk has been empty for a long period of time and the proposal description states that it hopes to “bring this once prominent building back into use for the local community”.

In the application’s statement, it was said renovation would provide a much needed boost for the area and “wider Shetland economy”.

It read: “We envisage the proposal would provide an economic benefit to the local area via providing two to three local jobs whilst the craft hub would benefit the wider Shetland economy.”

As many as 40 people could be allowed in the café under the church’s existing full height arch windows, pitch pine hammer trusses and vaulted ceilings.

Sufficient parking is said to already be available for customers on the kirk’s grounds with parking also available for the potential resident.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About Shetland Times

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Shetland Times

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.