Reporter’s job

The Shetland Times is looking for an enthusiastic reporter to join its busy newsroom in Lerwick.

Whether newly-qualified or with years of experience, you must be highly motivated and keen to hunt out exclusives in a competitive patch.

Natural curiosity is essential and you will be able to demonstrate the tenacity needed to unearth big stories and compile eye-catching special reports and investigations.

You will be self-motivated and able to develop a strong network of contacts to bring in off-diary stories.

The role will involve covering council meetings, the sheriff court and a range of community events as well as reacting to the news as it happens.

You will enjoy the challenge of writing eye-catching copy for the print edition and website and you should be armed with ideas of how to make best use of both print and digital media.

100 wpm shorthand is required and experience of subbing, headline-writing and page design are desirable while enthusiasm, a good sense of humour and an outgoing personality are essential. You will also need a full driving licence and be prepared to work some evenings and weekends.

This job will provide the right candidate with a challenging but rewarding role.

To arrange an informal discussion contact the Editor, Alistair Munro: a.munro@shetlandtimes.co.uk

Applications to be submitted by 30th August 2024, with covering letter, C.V. and personal statement in one word file or PDF to the Editor at the above email.