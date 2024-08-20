Video captures shocking moment rocket engine explodes and flames engulf SaxaVord launchpad

The fire at SaxaVord Spaceport. Photo: BBC

Video of the rocket engine explosion at SaxaVord Spaceport has captured the dramatic moment when flames engulfed the launchpad.

The explosion happened shortly after 8.30pm yesterday (Monday) during Rocket Factory Augsburg’s latest “hot fire” testing of its Helix oxygen-rich staged combustion (OSCR) engine.

A BBC film crew who were at the spaceport to document the progress have shared footage of the explosion and its aftermath when black plumes of smoke can be seen billowing high into the sky.

RFA said the fire was related to an “anomaly” that happened during the testing.

“No one was injured in the process,” it said in a statement.

“The launchpad has been saved and is secured, the siutation is under control and any immediate danger has been mitigated.

“We are now working closely with SaxaVord Spaceport and the authorities to gather data and info to eventually resolved what happened.”

SaxaVord Spaceport said it would support RFA in its investigations.

“This was a test, and test campaigns are designed to identify issues prior to the next stage,” it added.

“We will work with RFA to understand and learn from the causes and support them as they move forward to the next phase of their preparations.”

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said one fire engine attended the scene.

“There were no casualties, and crews left the scene after ensuring the area was safe,” it added.