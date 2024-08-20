Brewers’ delight as lager is short-listed for award

Lerwick Brewery's head brewer Jonny Sandison,.

Brewers are “beyond delighted” after their lager has been shortlisted for an award.

Lerwick Brewery’s 60° North Lager is among the finalists in the beer and cider product of the year category of the 2024 Scotland Food & Drink Excellence Awards.

The awards aim to celebrate to the continued success of Scotland as a ” world-class food and drink destination”.

Judges from retailers including Asda, Sainsbury and Co-op, as well as influential figures from the food and drink industry, tasted and scored each product to determine the shortlist.

Head brewer Jonny Sandison said: “Following our success at being shortlisted in the Scottish Beer Awards, we are beyond delighted to have also been shortlisted for the prestigious ‘Beer & Cider Product of the Year’ at the Scotland Food & Drink Excellence Awards.

“It is a pleasure to be flying the flag for Shetland, showcasing the fantastic food and drink we produce on the islands, and bringing it to a wider audience.”

The brewery claims Shetland’s crisp, fresh air and plentiful clear water create the perfect environment for brewing really great lager.

It is described as a Helles style lager, which features Munich malt and German hops, and is cold conditioned for at least four weeks to develop its flavours.

Scottish Food & Drink chief executive Iain Baxter said the awards celebrated Scotland’s “outstanding products and the remarkable businesses behind them”.

“Whether a brand-new start-up or an established industry leader, these awards are a testament to the hard work and passion that drives our sector forward,” he added.

“Congratulations to everyone who has been shortlisted–we look forward to sharing a night of celebration and some of Scotland’s finest produce.”

The winners will be announced on the 9th of October.