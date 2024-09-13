Cheers! Award for Lerwick Brewery’s IPA

Ryan Lundy and Jonny Sandison with the award winning IPA.

Lerwick IPA ale has impressed judges with its appearance, aroma and taste to claim bronze in a major competition.

Lerwick Brewery’s head brewer Jonny Sandison said he was “delighted” with the Scottish Beer Award.

More than 300 Scottish beers were blind-tasted by a panel of experts at an all-day judging event, with Lerwick IPA taking bronze in the “Best British Style Ale” category.

The beers were evaluated on a range of criteria, including appearance, aroma, and, most importantly, taste.

Lerwick IPA is described as a “traditionally malty” English IPA.

The brewery says it is “packed with ripe fruit flavours” providing an IPA that is “both flavourful and complex, while super drinkable”.

Mr Sandison said: “There were lots of fantastic breweries taking part in the awards and the competition was extremely high so we are delighted that Lerwick IPA has won bronze in the Best British Style Ale category”.

The IPA is said to pair “excellently” with curries or slow-cooked meats.