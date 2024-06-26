News

Triple national nominations for Lerwick Brewery 

Chloe Irvine June 26, 2024 0
Lerwick Brewery tour guide and brewery assistant Ryan Lundy and head brewer Jonny Sandison. 

Lerwick Brewery bosses have said they are “absolutely delighted” after being shortlisted in three categories of a national awards.

The brewery has been nominated in the best British-style ale, best porter or stout and best beer destination categories in the Scottish Beer Awards.

Head brewer Jonny Sandison said: “We are absolutely delighted to have been shortlisted as a finalist in three categories and are proud to showcase the quality of food and drink being produced in Shetland.”

The winners will be announced on Wednesday 11th September at an awards ceremony set to be held in Glasgow.

