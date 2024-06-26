Scalloway actress stars in film about voting accessibility

Sandra Voe portraying a woman with a visual impairment trying to cast her vote.

Sandra Voe, 87, from Scalloway, has starred in a film which highlights the need for accessible voting for blind and partially sighted people.

The film released by the Royal Institute of Blind People (RNIB) shows a woman entering a polling station to cast her vote, and finding a security camera talking to her within her booth.

In another scene, cameras make comments to other voters within their booths, making it clear that their vote will not be private or made in secret.

During the previous general election, only 13 per cent of blind people could vote independently and in secret. Less than a third of blind voters said they were satisfied with their voting experience.

Ms Voe made her onscreen debut in 1966 where she appeared in an episode of Dr Finlay’s Casebook. She has gone on to have many other onscreen roles including in Coronation Street, Taggart, Casualty, Monarch of the Glen, The Bill, Midsomer Murders and Shetland.

The RNIB film can be watched here.