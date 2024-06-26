News

Meeting to sound out interest in reforming Parkinson’s support group

June 26, 2024
Parkinson's UK volunteer co-ordinator Alice Hall.

A meeting is taking place tonight (Wednesday) to sound out interest in relaunching the Parkinson’s support group.

It group has not met regularly for several years but Parkinson’s UK is keen to meet people living with the condition or supporting someone who has it to hear their thoughts on reforming the group.

Staff from the charity will be at the Islesburgh Community Centre from 6.45pm tonight.

“We think that there could be about 60 people diagnosed with Parkinson’s in Shetland and they will all have family, friends and carers who provide support,” said Alice Hall, volunteer co-ordinator for Parkinson’s UK.

“In the past the group was a valued opportunity for people to get together and connect with others facing similar challenges. We’re eager to find out if the community would like to have this again.

“We’d be especially delighted to hear from anyone who would be interested in volunteering to coordinate the Shetland support group.”

Alice will be joined at the meeting by Parkinson’s local adviser, Louise Buchanan, consultant Angus MacLeod, and specialist nurse Gowri Saravanan, who will all give short talks about Parkinson’s.

Louise and Alice will be back at the community centre  tomorrow for a drop-in session, to which all are welcome, from 11am to 12pm.

For more information, email ahall@parkinsons.org.uk or call 0344 225 3725.

