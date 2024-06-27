News

Total to sell off Shetland Gas Plant

The Shetland Gas Plant.

The owner of the Shetland Gas Plant has agreed to its sale.

Total Energies announced it would be selling its entire West of Shetland assets, and the gas plant, to the Prax Group.

The London-based company deals mainly in crude oil, petroleum and bio-fuels.

Total said the Prax Group would also be taking on the Laggan, Tormore, Glenlivet, Edradour and Glendronach fields.

Employees at the Shetland Gas Plant and the oil fields will also be transferred over to the new owners, with the move subject to approval from the relevant authorities.

