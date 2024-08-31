New rural affairs minister meets fishing leaders

New rural affairs minister Daniel Zeichner has visited the isles to see for himself work carried out in the fishing industry.

The Minister for Food Security and Rural Affairs was welcomed by the Shetland Fishermen’s Association.

Mr Zeichner will be leading the negotiations for the UK in the 2025 coastal states negotiations.

He is also expected to be leading fishing talks in the Trade and Cooperation Agreement review between the UK and EU.

Shetland Fishermen’s Association posted online that the minister had left Shetland “in no doubt of the sector’s intrinsic value to our islands”.